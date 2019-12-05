Magnus Eze, Enugu

national Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has disclosed that no fewer than 80 communities in Imo and Abia states were badly affected by flood related cases in 2019.

Head of Imo/Abia Operations office of the agency, Mr Evans Ugoh disclosed this, yesterday, in Owerri at a workshop on disaster management it organised for disaster agencies.

Ugo noted that millions of naira worth of goods was damaged in the year under review adding that some of the flood incidences would have been averted if affected communities had embraced NEMA’s early warnings on disaster management.

Speaking on the theme “Role of Stakeholders in Flood Risk Management” the NEMA official tasked disaster agencies to brace up to the challenges of disaster management to ensure safety of Nigerians.

Meanwhile, the Enugu state Fire Service in conjunction with NEMA and State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), have taken sensitisation to 23 major markets across the state to educate people on fire safety management.

At the flag-off at the Ogbete main market Enugu, State chief fire officer, Mr. Okwudili Oha said the fire service in Enugu has lived up to its optimal responsibility because of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi help.

He, however, lamented that illegal structures had occupied major routes that fire official used to come inside market when there was any eventuality.

“Before, there was a major access road that fire official followed to enter market if there was fire outbreak, today in their quest to make money; they have built illegal structures thereby hampering the emergency response when there is such unfortunate incident.

“Through the help of the state government, we have been able to procure official vehicles that enhance our immediate response

“When we came in, there were three fire service stations in Enugu, through the help of the Governor; more fire stations were built with maximum fire equipment and the out-dated ones were repositioned,” he stated.

Also, Executive secretary of the state emergency management agency, Nkechi Ene thanked the state fire officers for being proactive instead of reactive in many fire incidents that had occurred in the state.