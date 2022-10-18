From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Chief Executive officer of Zubara Global Services, an Agribusiness development/Management Expert, Mr Promise Chizara has called for an urgent multi-stakeholders’ interventions to mitigate imminent acute food shortage in 2023 as a result of the devastating floods which have ravaged farms and internally displacing millions of Nigerians across the country .

Mr Chizara who spoke exclusively to Daily Sun on Tuesday in Owerri, the Imo state capital, said the unprecedented flooding witnessed across the country this year have destroyed crops in most farmlands, raised concerns that it would further affect food supplies already disrupted by armed conflicts in many parts of the country.

He pointed out that majority of the farmers in different parts of the country have lost their crops because of the ravaging flooding.

” Farmers in different parts of the country have lamented that the floods have sunk their investments as they predict that if concerted efforts are not made urgently by the Government and relevant Agencies, there would be food scarcity in 2023.

Evidently, farmlands are now submerged in floods and many farmers killed by the ravaging flood.

He added , “The call is necessary because many farmers were at the point of harvest when the flooding happened destroying matured farm produce. Hence, the food supply will be adversely affected.

In fact, it will add to the difficulty we are experiencing – food prices will surely go up. So, it is imperative for all stakeholders to have urgent measures in place to mitigate the likelihood of acute food crisis in 2023″ . He said .