From Tony John, Port Harcourt and Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State government, yesterday, said it has received over N500million in cash and pledges from Akwa Ibom and Lagos governments as well as top politicians and philanthropists to assist flood victims.

Governor Douye Diri disclosed this during the State Executive Council meeting.

He said Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, donated N50 million; Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, N100 million, while a concerned indigene, Dr. Azibapu Eruani, visited and pledged food items worth N350 million.

The governor also expressed appreciation to Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, for visiting the state last weekend, during which he made a pledge to support victims of the flood.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah, quoted the governor as stating that the support received so far has helped the state in its recovery process while also assuring that funds and items received will be published in line with the transparent posture of his administration.

Meanwhile, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Umana Okon Umana, has assured flood victims across the Niger Delta that there would be a comprehensive intervention to ameliorate their sufferings.

Speaking during a working tour of one of the devastated areas at Ihuike community in Ahoada East Local Government Area, Rivers State, yesterday, Umana expressed shock at the level of devastation.

He pledged that the Federal Government through the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) will commence remedial action on the road.

The minister, who was accompanied by the acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, and other directors of the commission, described the flood disaster as a national emergency.

“I have directed the NDDC to engage SETRACO, the construction company working on the road, to quickly assess the damages at the Ahoada section of the East West Road, so that they can commence remedial repairs to restore the link between Rivers and Bayelsa States.”

He said that his ministry was collaborating with the NDDC, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and other Federal Government parastatals, as well as state governments, to offer medical and infrastructural assistance to impacted communities in the affected states.

•PAP donates to Rivers IDPs

Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), yesterday, distributed relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) affected by flood in various communities in Rivers.

Interim Administrator of PAP, Maj.-Gen. Barry Ndiomu (Retd) delivered the relief items to the state task force on flood management in a ceremony in Port Harcourt.

Relief materials distributed included 300 cartons of Indomie noodles, 40 bags of 50kg rice and 30 bags of 100kg garri.

Ndiomu, represented by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Fraston Akpor, said PAP was worried over the plight of those affected by flood in the country.

Ndiomu said PAP was planning to commence the second phase of distribution of relief items to IDPs when the flood water rescinds.

He said the second phase of the exercise would include medical outreaches to cater for the health needs of victims in the various states affected by flood.