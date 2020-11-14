Romanus Okoye

The member representing Anambra West Constituency in Anambra State at the state House of Assembly, Mr. Patrick Obalim-Udoba has distributed bundles of high-yield cassava stems to his constituents to enable them kick-start farming as flood is speedily receding.

His gesture is an effort to curb the devastating effects of 2020 flood disaster that ravaged the farming communities and destroyed all their crops, including yam seedlings and cassava stems needed to go back to farming.

The distribution which took place at Umueze Anam, was witnessed by all the communities that make up the local government area including Anam and Igala speaking communities.

Addressing his constituents, Udoba said that the flood menace was a huge setback to his people who are predominantly farmers as it destroyed all the cassava stems and other seedlings stored by his people. He called on well meaning Nigerians and organisations to come to the aid of the people who desperately need to rebuild their property lost to the flood.

He noted that his people normally begins cultivation, especially cassava between November and December annually, which prompted him to distribute the high-yield stems which will germinate in no distant time and urged them to use it judiciously. Udoba reiterated the need to dredge Rivers Benue and Niger to reduce the annual flood that creates this situation.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano on Projects Monitoring, Chief Ojukwu Obakasi said the cassava stems were distributed for all indigenes irrespective of party affiliations. “Udoba represents every Anambra West indigene not just his party members, so there is strong warning that no one should be left out in the distribution. In fact, in my village, it was shared village by village,” he said.

Also in their various remarks, Mr. Dominic Obeche from Ezi Anam Ward and the leader of Anambra West Local Government Area Legislative Council, Mr. Chidokwe Udevi extolled the lawmaker for his effective representation.