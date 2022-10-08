By Lukman Olabiyi, Lagos

The national youth leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dayo Israel, has fulfilled his N2 million pledge to support the flood victims in Yobe State.

Israel disclosed this through his Twitter handle, announcing that he had transferred a sum of N2 million to the Yoba State APC youth leader, Babangida Adamu for onward distribution to the people of Jibam community of Yobe State.

The APC national leader made the pledge to the victims during his recent visit to the affected community.

During the visit, Israel sympathised with the people of the community over the unfortunate incident which led to losses for them but promised to support them financially.

He described the issue as a personal one to him as he was once a victim of a flood incident.

Israel said he made the donation in the name of APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his vice, Senator Kashim Shettima, Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, the National Chairman of APC, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and the Minister of Power, Abubakar D Aliyu.

The tweet read: “This morning, I transferred N2 million to my Yobe State youth leader, Babaginda Adamu Jajere, for onward distribution to the people of Jimbam community, in fulfilment of my pledge during my visit, in the name of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Senator Kashim Shettima, Gov Mai Mala Buni, Senator Adamu Abdullahi and Hon Minister Abubakar D Aliyu.

“This issue is personal to me because, until last September, I lived in a community that was affected by the release of Oyan Dam during the rainy season. My family and I had to leave our residence every year for up to five months to stay with relatives due to the flooding of our area.

“I know what it feels, I have been there. I pray that God will grant all other communities across Nigeria going through this flood succour. Amen.”