From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State has commiserated with the people of the state over the loss of lives and extensive destruction wrought by the recent floods in the state.

In a statement today in Yenagoa, APC sympathised with victims of the floods, which it said reached almost every part of the state and caused large-scale damage to livelihoods.

The party in the statement signed by the state publicity secretary, Mr Doifie Buokoribo, said it was confident that the “strength and resilience of our people would carry us through this difficult time”.

The statement read, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) offers its heartfelt condolences and sympathies to the people of Bayelsa State at the tragic loss of lives and property caused by floods that hit several parts of the state, submerging about 300 communities. We condole with the families of the victims, the injured, and, indeed, all the people of the state. It is our collective pain, and we will overcome it together.

“Our party is, nonetheless, pained to note that the effect of the flood would have been drastically reduced if the Government of Bayelsa State made adequate preparations considering the early warnings from experts.

“Floods can wash away everything, but they cannot wash away the resilience of the people, and the hope in our survival, and our land. They cannot wash away the confidence in ourselves, our ability to stand together, and our faith in God to supply us strength to ride out this storm.

“We have no control over natural disasters, but we have control over our minds. We cannot fight against these natural calamities, but we can fight against the circumstances and activities that tend to aggravate them.

“Let us do the best we can in these difficult times and remain strong and positive. Let us never give up on these disastrous spells.”