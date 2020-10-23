Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has commended the Nigerian Army for extending its Corporate Social Responsibility to flood victims in the State.

Governor stated this during the distribution of palliatives and flag off of Medical Outreach organised by the 8 Division, Nigerian Army , Sokoto, at the Government Day Secondary School, Besse and Maizagga village of Bagudo local government area of Kebbi State.

Bagudu who appreciated laudable efforts of the Nigerian Army for reaching out to Kebbi flood victims in KoKo and Bagudo Local Government Areas with relief assistance noted that the gesture would go a long way cordial relationship between the civilians – military in the state.

The Governor, was represented by his Special Adviser on Security, retired Major Garba Rabiu Kamba, at the event,

He said: ” I will like to wholeheartedly thank the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant- General Tukur Buratai, for honouring Kebbi State and for finding it necessary for Army to maintain its corporate social responsibility, by coming up with their own contribution to flood victims, more especially in Koko and Bagudu LGAs .

‘ What we are witnessing today is a sign of generosity and responsibility which the Chief of Army Staff has found necessary to extend to the flood victims.

” This will also facilitate the existing military/civil relationship aimed at bringing succour to our teeming flood victims scattered all over the state .”

He expressed profound gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff and his representative, the General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Brigadier General Aminu Bande and all the entire staff, as well as Officers and men of the Division.”

Earlier, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai,represented by the General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Brigadier General Aminu Bande in his message to the IDPs said, the Army would sustain absolute cordiality in civil. – military relations.

Buratai explained that, the Army was fully committed to ensuring friendly interactions with the civilian population, as well as offer necessary support to those in need.

Burutai urged the citizenry to regard the Army as the people’s army and not an occupying force.

The Chief of Army Staff further sympathised with the flood victims in Kebbi state.

He explained that, the army provided palliatives to them as part of its social corporate responsibility.

Gen. Buratai advised traditional rulers to be enforcers of social justice and re- orientate youths against taking law into their hands.

The Special Adviser on Security , retired Major Garba Rabiu Kamba flagged off the exercise on behalf of Governor Atiku Bagudu.

Items distributed were assorted foodstuffs, including 2,000 15kg bags of rice and 200 bundles of zinc of roofing sheets, among others .

The Chairman of Koko-Besse local Government Area, Yahaya Bello, thanked the Army for its magnanimity to the flood victims.