Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi, Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki, George Onyejiuwa,Owerri and Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Kebbi Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has ordered immediate evacuations of all displaced persons by flood across the 21 local government areas to government buildings and school premises.

Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Alhaji Hassan Muhammad Shallah, who confirmed this in Birnin Kebbi o, said the directive was given at a meeting held with the affected council chairmen.

He said they were also directed to commence planting of yams, cassava, sweet potatoes and other arable crops to serve as an alternative crops for rice which has been destroyed by flood.

He also said the governor mandated the council heads to identify arable crops in their domains which can be cultivated before the end of raining seasons.

“He directed us to identified a particular crop in each council which can be produced this time. Crops like yams, potatoes, cassava and other crops which can be easily planted and harvested before end of the raining season before we go back to dry season farming.

“Our roads are badly affected too. If you go from here (state capital) to Jega, Makers to Kamba, almost all the roads were damaged,” he said.

•Ebonyi donates to communities

To ease the pains of victims, Ebonyi government, yesterday, began distribution of materials to selected communities and centres battling erosion and flooding challenges in the state.

The erosion control items were 117 waste disposal tricycles, 300 briquettes stoves, 550 biogel stoves-double burner, 20 customizsed waste bins and 145 envirofit household stoves among others .

The items were donated by the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project(NEWMAP) and distributed through the state Ministry of Environment.

Flagging off the distribution, Deputy Governor Kelechi Igwe said the items will go a long way in helping to checkmate the challenges of erosion and flooding in many parts of the state.

Igwe urged the benefiting communities, individuals and groups to make judicious use of the items for the overall interest of the state.

Project Coordinator NEWMAP, Dr. Philip Echiegu, noted that the items were procured through the assistance of the Word Bank.

“The customised waste bins/polythene bags and the cargo tricycles were procured as part of efforts to ensure drainage channels particularly the newly completed NEWMAP drainage channels in all the project intervention sites are not silted up by the municipal waste which is seen as part of the cause of erosion/flood in urban and peri-urban areas in Nigeria,” he said.

•NEMA donates in Abia

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated over N 80 million worth of relief materials to victims of flood and landslide disasters in Abia State.

The head of Imo\ Abia Operations, Mr. Evans Ugoh, who disclosed this in Owerri listed some of the items to include 525 bags of rice, 525 bags of beans, 525 bags of garri and 180 bags of salt.

Other items were 1,000 pieces of foam, 1,000 pieces of blankets, 1,000 pieces of mosquito nets and 1,000 pieces of nylon mats among others.

He said beneficiaries were victims of flood and landslide disasters which occurred in Umuokom autonomous community in Ikwuano council area, Umunkpeyi-Nvosi in Isiala Ngwa South LGA and Amaeke-Ibeku in Umuahia North respectively.

According to Ugoh, the relief distribution was officially flagged off on August 28 and concluded on September 4.

•Tension as water level rises in River Niger

There is tension among residents of communities along the shores of River Niger in Delta State as water level continues to rise.

The rise in water level has been exacerbated by a sustained downpour in the last few days in the coastal areas, heightening fears of excessive flooding in the coming days.

The Nigeria Meteorological Agency has already predicted heavy flooding in coastal states including Delta, and has urged residents in low land areas to relocate to safer places.

Reacting to fears among residents in Ndokwa East Local Government Area of Delta State, chairman of the council, Juan Governor urged the residents to urgently relocate

The council chairman who spoke in Aboh during a meeting with Ndokwa East Elders Forum and Councilors, said indigenes should not wait for the last minute before making moves.

He tasked councilors to sensitise people in their various wards to avoid being cut off by the flood thereby making the task of evacuation difficult for the State Emergency Relief Agency (SEMA).

The governor said a quick response would ensure their safety, stating that SEMA may delay in the rescue mission as they have a broad area to evacuate people from throughout the state.

The councilor representing Ward 04, Tony Azuka, said they would do their best to sensitise the people.

Investigation revealed that most communities in the locality, especially Abala, Utchi and Onyia, are always cut off by flood during rainy season.