Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and the National President of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) , Alhaji Aminu Goronyo have expressed shocks over destructions of Rice farm and properties in the state by flood.

The Governor, and RIFAN President visited the flood ravaged areas in the state, to assess the situation accompanied by officials of the State Emergency Management Agency ( SEMA), led by its Chairman, Alhaji Sani Dododo.

They visited Augie, Argungu and Arewa local government communities, to asses rice farmlands, roads and bridges affected by the flood.

Other areas visited by Governor Bagudu had including ; Birnin Tudu, Tiggi, Shaharma and Agoda communities in Augie local government, and Matan Fada, Bakin Gada, Zanginawa and Yeldu in Argungu local government.

Speaking to Journalists at Bakin Gada, in Argungu local government shortly after inspecting rice farmlands submerged by the floods, Bagudu flanked by the National President of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) , Alhaji Aminu Goronyo, expressed utmost shock over the incident, describing it as regrettable.