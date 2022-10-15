From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State government has warned against avoidable travelling as part of efforts to safeguard lives and property.

The Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Mr Ayia Duba, in a special government announcement assuring the people that the government is making efforts to “ameliorate the impact of the unprecedented flood being witnessed in the state”, stated that “members of the public are further advised not to embark on avoidable travels because it is better to remain in the safety of their current locations due to the uncertainty created by the ravaging flood which has made travelling perilous.”

It also warned residents of the state against panic buying and storing of petroleum products to avoid the grave danger it poses.

The statement reads in part: