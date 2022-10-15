From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa
The Bayelsa State government has warned against avoidable travelling as part of efforts to safeguard lives and property.
The Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Mr Ayia Duba, in a special government announcement assuring the people that the government is making efforts to “ameliorate the impact of the unprecedented flood being witnessed in the state”, stated that “members of the public are further advised not to embark on avoidable travels because it is better to remain in the safety of their current locations due to the uncertainty created by the ravaging flood which has made travelling perilous.”
It also warned residents of the state against panic buying and storing of petroleum products to avoid the grave danger it poses.
The statement reads in part:
“The public are also advised to assist the security agencies who have continued to up their games at keeping the state safe and secure by being watchful of their environment and report suspicious movement to the Police promptly in order to prevent criminal elements from taking advantage of the flood to rob people of their belongings.
The government further wishes to warn the Bayelsa public against the risk of panic buying and storing of fuel in their homes. It is indeed a dangerous thing to do because improper storage of highly inflammable items such as fuel might lead to preventable fire accidents whose impact is grave and unpredictable.
“While the government assures the public that efforts are ongoing to ameliorate the sad realities of the unprecedented flood, citizens are enjoined not only to be their brothers’ keepers but to be mindful of their safety and security throughout the flood season.”
