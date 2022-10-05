From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State government has read the riot act to private schools yet to shut down for the flood break to do so in line with the directive of the state government closing down all schools from October 4th to November 11th.

Though some schools in Kolokuma/ Opokuma, Nembe, Ogbia and Yenagoa Local Government Areas were exempted till October 10th because of visitation by officials of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) and Ministry of Education, reports that some private schools are on has attracted the attention of officials of the Ministry of Education.

Investigations revealed that private schools owned by influential government functionaries have ignored the directive to shut down.

A statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Christopher Ewhrudjakpo warned that recalcitrant schools would face the full wrath of the government.

He disclosed that inspectors would be deployed across the state to ensure that all schools comply with the directive.

The statement read in part, “The attention of the Bayelsa State Government has been drawn to reports that some private schools in the State are flouting the directive of the government for all schools to proceed on a six weeks flood break, starting from October 4th to November 11th 2022.

“Also, schools that are part of the ongoing National Bureau of Statistics and Ministry of Education data validation exercise are expected to close their schools on the 10th of October, immediately after the conclusion of the above exercise.

“Government wishes to remind operators of private schools that the “flood break” is an adjustment to the calendar to provide for the flood should there be any, so as to keep children safe at home with their parents.

“The same was approved at the State Executive Council (EXCO) Meeting which means, any attempt to disregard it will attract the full wrath of the government.

“All schools should note that no form of holiday lessons are expected to hold in whatever guise within the period and any school planning to hold lessons for her terminal students should come to the Ministry of Education to obtain an approval before embarking on such.

“Moving forward, inspectors from the ministry will be going round town to ensure strict compliance.

“Therefore, all schools are mandated to follow and operate the government approved calendar to ensure the safety of the children during the flood, as defaulters will be decisively dealt with moving forward.”