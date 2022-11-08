From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

The Benue State government has disclosed that that over 134,000 persons in 44 communities across 11 local government areas were displaced by the recent flood with the death toll at 24 persons.

Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency, (SEMA), Dr Emmanuel Shior, disclosed this while briefing journalists during the monthly distribution of relief materials to IDPs in the state.

He lament the neglect of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, in Benue state noting that IDPs especially in Bornu are enjoying support from the FG and other International Humanitarian Partners, while the IDPs in Benue are being left out.

According to him, while over 200 International Humanitarian Partners are intervening in Bornu, only 10 are partnering with the state.

Shior also expressed worry over lack of adequate security by federal government for IDPs in the camps saying IDPs living in the camps are vulnerable to further attacks by the marauding herdsmen.

Whikenhe noted that it is the responsibilities of the federal government to secure the lives of the people, Shior assured that the state government is working with security agencies working in the state to provide security for them

He said the food items for distribution for the month were rice, noodles and various other types of grains.

He appreciated individuals and organizations that has come to the aid of flood victims and IDPs in Benue state especially the Church of Christ of the Latter Day Saints, NEMA and among others and urged international agencies to turn their eyes to the way of IDPs in Benue.