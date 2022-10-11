From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has begun to count losses as a result of a massive flood that submerged several communities in some states.

CAN President Archbishop Daniel Okoh, in a statement on Tuesday, said that available records indicated that in Anambra State, two churches, namely, Madonna Catholic Church, in Idemili Iyiowa Odekpe, and an Anglican Church at Obenani, collapsed because of the floodwaters that pounded Ogbaru Local Government Area (LGA) of state.

“In the same vein, Parishes of Christ Holy Church, particularly in Umueze Anam, Anambra West LGA and its environs; St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Ndoni, in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA of Rivers state as well as the branches of many other church denominations located in the swathes of land around the lower Niger River and the coastal states have been taken over by the worst deluge in living memory.

“Also, in at least nine LGAs in Kogi State, namely: Kogi-Koto, Lokoja, Igalamela-Odolu, Bassa, Idah, Ibaji, Omala, Ajaokuta, and Ofu, the devastation caused by the flooding in over 160 communities may take several years to get over.”

He said that as a result of the flooding in Kogi, many travellers and traders are suffering serious collateral damages by being stranded around Lokoja and its surrounding districts, while truckers of perishable foodstuffs are on the verge of losing hundreds of millions of Naira as their goods rot away

“Similarly, hundreds of distributors of refined petroleum products are trapped in a heavy traffic gridlock that reportedly stretches as far as 10 kilometres.”

The CAN president urged the federal government to urgently set up and empower a Presidential Flood Relief and Rehabilitation Committee that will consist of eminent and wealthy Nigerians to mobilise financial assistance from both the public and private sectors for the victims of the flood disaster raging communities across the country

He suggested that such a presidential committee was necessary and timely because the diligent intervention by all stakeholders will no doubt reduce the burden imposed by the natural disaster facing the country today.

He added: “Our people should be encouraged to plant trees strategically while the authorities should stop at nothing to restore rivers to their natural courses and also introduce water storage areas.

“Apart from clearing the drainage, the government should also embark on public enlightenment about the responsibilities of citizens, which could help to reduce the impact of flooding.”

“As a faith-based organisation, we share in the grief of victims of the emergency, and urge our people to follow the government’s wise counsel to evacuate to safety until the floodwaters recede.”