Fred Itua, Abuja

Few days after a student was killed, following a heavy rainfall in Zuba part of Abuja, another victim has been claimed. This time, the Director of Finance, Federal Capital Territory High Court, Mr. Tony Okecheme lost his life.

According to eyewitnesses, Mr. Okecheme was on his way to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport when his car got stuck in the flood at Galadimawa roundabout, Abuja.

The victim was swept away by the raging flood. However, his driver was rescued by some people in the area.

The driver was said to have been taken to Asokoro hospital.

Eyewitnesses said the National Emergency Management Agency officials who came to the scene failed to rescue Okecheme and his driver who were reportedly trapped in the flood for about an hour before the water swept away the director.

His car, which was filled with mud water, was, however, pulled out of the ravines by the rescuers, who were angry over NEMA’s failure to rescue the man.

Two young girls who claimed to be Okecheme’s children were seen weeping uncontrollably at the scene of the incident.