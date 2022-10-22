From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A 31-year-old footballer, Earnest Peremobowei, has drowned in the raging flood at Yenebelebiri community in Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State after rescuing five passengers from a capsized boat.

The body of the deceased which could not be recovered immediately has however floated and has been deposited at the Federal Medical Centre morgue.

Peremobowei, a known footballer who has won laurels with several local teams including the Internal Grace Football Club which emerged winner of the last at the recently concluded Bayelsa Governor’s Cup tagged Prosperity Cup, shone brightly during the tournament and was voted the third best highest goal scorer in the tournament.

According to family sources, the deceased was on his way to the Yenebelebiri community located across the state capital in the company of five persons when their boat smashed into the Government Jetty Barge and they lost control.

He was said to have rescued all the five other passengers but could not make it as he was weak and drowned due to the high current of the water.

Ernest Komboye, the junior brother of the deceased who confirmed the incident, said the brother died of exhaustion after saving five occupants of the boat,

“He was in the company of five other persons who were trying to cross over to the Yenebelebiri community to check the level of flood to their houses and properties.

“Due to the high current of the flood, they lost control of the boat when they smashed into the Government Jetty Barge. He was the only one that knew how to swim well and he rescued the five people with him. I think he was exhausted and was washed away by the current.”

Komboye disclosed that the last person rescued by his late brother is at the Federal Medical Center, Yenagoa undergoing treatment

He appealed to the government to come to the aid of the family as the family is in pain over the loss of their son.

Komboye said his brother left behind a wife and two children, aged between 10 months (girl) and 3yrs (boy)

”The family is appealing to the state government to assist the deceased’s children and the family at these trying moments.”