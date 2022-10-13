From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The ravaging flood which is sweeping across Bayelsa State bites harder as more people have been sacked from their homes especially in Yenagoa metropolis.

The situation has not been helped by the continuous heavy rain which has given current to the tide to wreck public infrastructures.

Motorists travelling along the East/ West road were on Thursday stranded as the Ahoada/ Mbiama section of the road became impassable while many cars at the Patani/ Ughelli section had to turn back because of the rising level of the water.

Investigations around Yenagoa metropolis indicated that the situation in Amarata, Akenfa, Akenpai, Agbura, Azikoro, Sani Abacha road and Ebis Mechanic road has grown worse with many residents of the area having to flee.

Unable to contain the effect of the flood, authorities of the Niger Delta Teaching Hospital (NDUTH) Okolobiri has been shut. The Management said because of the services the hospital renders, it would be operating temporarily at Diete Koki Memorial hospital, Opolo pending when the flood recedes.

Meanwhile Bayelsa governor, Senator Douye Diri has approved N450 million for relocation and relief materials for displaced persons.

Diri also ordered that the relocation and distribution of relief materials should be with immediate effect across local government basis.

The State Commissioner for Environment, Mr Eselema Gbaranbiri who disclosed the directive of the governor stated that displaced persons in Yenagoa Local Government Area will be relocated to Ox- Bow Lake Area and the state heliport at Igbogene.

According to him swamp boogies have been moved to strategic areas in the state capital to open up blocked canals in areas mostly impacted.

Gbaranbiri said the state government had identified Ekeremor, Kolokuma/Opokuma. Ogbia, Southern Ijaw, Sagbama and Yenagoa Local Government Areas worse hit, adding that it was touched by the plight of Baelsans whose livelihood have been affected and assured that they would get some form of relief.

Also speaking the Commissioner for Information, Orientation and Strategy, Mr Ayibaina Duba stated that from the committee findings places like Nembe and Brass which were not affected by the 2012 flood have been affected.