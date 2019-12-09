Some persons displaced in Delta State by the recent flood have protested against the state government intention to shut down holding camps across the state.

The IDPs at the Ahabam Holding Camp in Asaba are insisting on remaining at the camp on grounds that the flood which was caused by the overflow of River Niger, was yet to recede.

Besides, the IDPs are demanding for compensation from the state government to enable them get back on their feet as they claimed to have lost everything to the devastating flood.

Daily Sun learnt that eight camps have already be shut with the others billed for closing on Tuesday, December 10.

The camps were opened in September following the ravaging flood shortly after the state government set up Flood Risk Alert Management Committee headed by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Chiedu Ebie

The camps catered for nearly 20,000 IDPs drawn from 14 local government areas.

According to the protesting IDPs at Ahabam camp, that floods have not receded in their communities, urging the government to keep the camp opened much longer.

One of the IDPs, Theophilus Odogwu, insisted that inmates be given monetary compensation to cushion the effect of the losses incurred.

“We are still waiting to know what the government will give us as compensation. We have lost so much during the recent flood and so we will like the state government to support us before we go home,” he pleaded.

Another IDP, Stella Samuel urged the state government to intervene as many will return home with no business to do.

A pregnant woman, Mrs. Chinyere Lunju said women who delivered at the camp where entitled to benefits, calling on the government to come to their aid.

Reacting to the protest, a director at the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Karo Ovemeso said the IDPs should be grateful to government for its magnanimity.

He said the state government “has been feeding them since August when the floods started. The state shouldered the responsibility alone without support from federal or donor agencies.”