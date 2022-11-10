From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Delta State Government on Wednesday in Asaba said 22 new born babies have been recorded at the various Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps in the state.

Chairman of the 2022 Inter-Ministerial Flood Management Committee, Patrick Ukah disclosed this at a news briefing.

Ukah who is the Secretary to the State Government said the loss recorded by the state would have been more catastrophic if not for the proactive steps taken.

He said this year’s flood is more than what was experienced in 2012.

“We started our sensitization very early and we had stakeholders engagement with traditional rulers, community leadership, school and everybody that we needed to meet.

“Many people responded by moving away from the low planes but as expected some people who hold some traditional beliefs held on to their ancestral homes.

“But through our proactiveness the Ministry of Environment was directed to open up the canals leading to the Niger River and DESOPADEC was also handy in this regard as they opened up canals around their own operational areas.

“We were able to set up 4 camps by DESOPADEC and 8 camps by the state government and we had about 21,000 IDPS in those eight camps and over 17,000 in areas where DESOPADEC set up their own IDPs camps,” he said.

He said the south and central senatorial districts were most impacted by the flood but thanked God the state government was able to move the affected victims to the IDP camps.

Ukah commended the private sector response to the flood disaster, assuring that the state government would soon publish the names of the private sector donors.

“Now that the water has started receding and we have started planning their exit, by the grace of God we will do whatever it takes to assist them to get back to normal life irrespective of whatever they must have lost to the flood.