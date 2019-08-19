Flood has ravaged over 12,000 hectares of rice, cassava, sesame and guinea corn farmlands in nine villages of Malammadori Local Government Area of Jigawa.

The Councillor representing Tashena Ward, Alhaji Yunusa Bulama, stated this in Malam madori on Sunday, when the lawmaker representing Kaugama/Malammadori Federal Constituency, Alhaji Maki Yalleman, visited the area.

Bulama said the flood which hit the area on Aug 16, had affected Tashena, Kadumunbari, Hadyan, Azumu, Kadumantudu, Dowawa, Dososo, Allahyayi and Unguwar-Jamaare villages.

He said 8,000 hectares of rice farmlands were destroyed in the flood, while 4,000 hectares of land destroyed contained cassava, sesame and guinea corn.

Chairman of the Council, Alhaji Hussaini Birnin-Kudu, said 5,000 sacks had been distributed to residents to erect sand-bag embankment at the bank of Hadejia River in the area.

He explained that the embankment would check damages as water level kept rising by the day.

Responding, Yalleman sympathized with the victims of the disaster and prayed God to give them the fortitude to bear their losses.

He said he was there to assess the level of damage, adding that his personal support would reach them shortly.

The lawmaker however, advised people residing along waterways, to leave the areas for safety reasons.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agencies (NIHSA) has listed six local governments in Kwara that are very prone to flood in 2019 flood alerts.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry Environment, Alhaji Amosa Al-Amin made this known on Sunday in Ilorin during a media briefing on the impending flood alert in the country.

Al-Amin listed the six local governments to include Edu, Patigi, Moro, Ilorin East, Ilorin West and Asa.

The permanent secretary, therefore, warned residents of the state against dumping refuse on drains and water ways to guide against flood, especially in flood prone areas of the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agencies (NIHSA), issued flood alerts across the country, especially in states straddling the River Niger where water levels have risen above the 2010 and 2018 levels.

According to Al-Amin, Kwara State falls within this axis and this administration felt compelled to officially alert the people to this development.

“We appeal to Kwarans to cooperate with the state government on the various measures to mitigate the effects of what is often a combination of natural phenomenon, human activities and failure to heed warnings,” Al-Amin added.