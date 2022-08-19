The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says floods destroyed 1,750 hectares of farmland and displaced 183 households in Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa.

Mr Ladan Ayuba, Head of Operations, NEMA, Adamawa and Taraba made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Friday.

He said most of the affected farmlands were areas where rice was being cultivated in commercial quantity.

“The flood which occured Aug. 9 happened due to the release of water from the Kiri Dam in Shelang Local Government Area.

”183 households were displaced in Kwame Lurei and Gwalam towns in the area. No life was lost in the incident,” he said.

Ayuba said the agency conducted an on-the-spot assessment in the affected communities.

”We will soon provide relief measures to the victims.

”NEMA is working with the state Emergency Management Agency to provide the displaced persons who have been accommodated in primary school buildings in the area with basic needs.

” We have provided food items and clothing to the victims as a temporary relief” he said. (NAN)