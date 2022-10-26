The All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) on Wednesday said that 2,790 hectares of farmland in Nguru Local Government Area of Yobe were destroyed by flood.

Alhaji Madu Tandari, AFAN Chairman in the area, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nguru town, that out of this, 1,500 hectares were used for rice cultivation.

Tandari said other crops destroyed on the remaining 1,290 hectares of the land include maize, sesame, millet, tomatoes, pepper and bell pepper.

“In a rice farm, you can harvest about 50 bags on each hectare, if all conditions are met.

“So, you can imagine the magnitude of this disaster,” Tandari said.

The chairman further said 934 farmers affected by the flood, which was allegedly caused by the release of water from the Tiga Dam in Kano.

He listed the areas worst hit by the flood to include Nguru town, Dogon Kuka, Dumsai, Gajamma, Disari, Bambori, Kachallari and Dogon Jeji.

He therefore appealed to the State and Federal Governments to assist farmers in the area to cushion the losses they recorded.

“As the dry season sets in, we are appealing to government at all levels to support us with seeds, water pumps, fertilizer and soft loans.

“If this support can be provided, we will shift the focus to dry season farming to make up for our losses,” the chairman said.(NAN)