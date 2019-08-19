Gyang Bere, Jos

At least, 130 farmers in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State are gnashing their teeth following flooding that hit their communities.

The flood which swept through no fewer than ten communities destroyed many valuables including their farm lands ,bridges and crops

Many of the residents called on government and other public spirited individuals to come to their aide

A statement issued by Mr. Mangna Wamyil, on behalf of the concerned residents in the affected communities confirmed the development in in part: “We received with sadness reports of a flood disaster resulting from heavy rainfall which affected parts of Panyam District of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State on Monday 5th August, 2019.

“The large body of water swept through cultivated farmlands destroying fully grown crops in Dangdai, Kwangkong, Changal, Kombili, Ajing, Larkas, and Washna villages in Panyam District also destroyed bridges in Ajing and Kombili villages of the same district.

“This unwelcome natural disaster left over 130 farmers devastated as they would not be among farmers who would be bountifully harvesting their crops this year owing to the damage the flood wrecked on their farms. With it is also the helplessness and difficulty in transportation for the people in the villages whose bridges were affected.”