Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Bayelsa Government has ordered the shut down of all schools as part of measures to save lives of students and teachers from ravaging floods sweeping through the state.

Two pupils of a primary school in Yenagoa, Bayelsa capital, drowned last Thursday at Goodnews Road, Azikoro while a Catholic priest also drowned at Kaiama, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area due to floods from torrential downpour that has lasted for days. Diri who ordered the immediate closure of all primary and secondary schools across the state from Monday October 19 said the decision was taken to avert further danger to lives.

In Sagbama, Adagbabiri Ikarama, Biseni and parts of Yenagoa Local Yenagoa Area, resumption of schools had been impossible due to rising level of flood water.

Last Saturday, the governor led a team of cabinet members and other government officials on a visit to some of the flooded communities in Yenagoa and Southern Ijaw local government areas.Diri who lamented the devastating effect of the flood on the people and communities, said his administration would not abandon to their fate.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah said palliatives would be sent to victims of the disaster as a temporary relief measure.

“Due to the devastating effect of the flooding that I have seen, I hereby direct the Commissioner for Education to immediately shut down all secondary and primary schools pending when the floods would abate.