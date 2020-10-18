Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The academic session of students in Bayelsa State has been disrupted again following a directive for all schools to shut down due to the devastating flood sweeping through the state.

Two pupils of a primary school in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital had drowned on Thursday at Goodnews Road, Azikoro while a Catholic priest also drowned at Kaiama, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area.

Schools in Sagbama, Adagbabiri Ikarama, Biseni and many parts of Yenagoa Local Yenagoa Area had been shut down due to the rising level of the flood.

Diri who ordered the immediate closure of all primary and secondary schools across the state from Monday October 19 said the decision was taken to avert further danger to lives.

He gave the directive after leading a team of his cabinet members and other government officials on an on-the-spot visit to some of the flooded communities in Yenagoa and Southern Ijaw local government areas on Saturday.

A statement from his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Daniel Alabrah said Diri would be visiting other affected local government areas .

Diri who lamented the devastating effect of the flooding on the people and communities, said his administration would not abandon them at this time of need.

He stated that as a concerned government, palliatives would be sent to victims of the disaster as a temporary measure.

His words: “Due to the devastating effect of the flooding that I have seen, I hereby direct the Commissioner for Education to immediately shut down all secondary and primary schools pending when the floods would abate. We do not want to lose lives and we do not want reptiles to cause injuries to our wards.

“Painfully, we have to take this decision because the schools were just resuming from COVID-19 closure and here we have another natural challenge arising from flooding.

“I will continue with this visit to empathise and sympathise with our brothers and sisters. Let me assure all of them that as a state we are with them.”

Senator Diri called on federal agencies, particularly the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to come to the aid of the government and people of the state.

“We also appeal to Mr. President to immediately come to our aid, particularly with respect to the ecological fund and all other funds available to ensure that our people are not neglected.”

Diri equally directed Vice Chancellor of the Niger Delta University to immediately explore and ensure that a department be created for erosion control in the institution.

He emphasised the need for a permanent solution to the annual flooding challenge, saying the people have suffered enough.