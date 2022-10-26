From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

A group, Dwellers of Coastal and Waterways Communities of Africa (DCWCA), has criticised the inaction of the Federal Government over the plight of millions of Nigerians affected by the 2022 flood.

DCWCA in a statement by its Chief Executive Officer, Hon Mrs Sobomaba Abigali Ayo-Oladapo, stated that it is “sad” and “disheartening” that the Federal Government is doing nothing about the people stranded and affected by the flood.

She expressed disappointment that federal government agencies like the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and Federal Ministry of Environment have been indifferent to the plight of Niger Deltans and Nigerians affected by the flood.

“The Dwellers of Coastal and Waterways Communities of Africa is of the opinion that the Federal Government of Nigeria do the needful by helping to evacuate the affected persons in these communities to a better place and incentives given to them until the flood recedes, ” she said.

Mrs Ayo- Oladapo also recommended the immediate establishment of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to work hand in hand with NEMA and formulate policies on all activities relating to disaster management in affected states.

According to her, SEMA would also coordinate the plan and programmes for efficient and effective responses to disasters at all levels.

She also explained that the SEMA would help to promote research activities relating to disaster management at the state level and proffer practical solutions to natural disasters.