Joe Effiong, Uyo

A red alert has been issued by Akwa Ibom State government to its citizens especially those residing in low coastal areas to relocate upland or risk being washed away by impending heavy flooding.

The alert follows recent forecasts by the Nigeria Meteorological Agency, NIMET, which indicated that downpours would be experienced in many states of the federation including Akwa Ibom.

The state’s deputy governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo whose office oversees disaster and emergency management in the state said the call has become imperative in view of the current frequency of rainfall in parts of the state, and the utmost need to avert another disaster even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ekpo charged all residents of the state to be proactive in protecting their environment through regular de-silting of gutters and safe waste disposal methods at appropriate designated waste dump sites.

In a press release signed by Ekikere Umoh, his press secretary, the deputy governor directed the Disaster and Emergency Management Unit of his office to immediately commence assessment of flood disaster prone areas as well as the documentation of victims of recent flooding in the state.

On containment efforts, Mr. Ekpo said the state government had commenced a holistic approach which takes into consideration massive construction of road networks and erosion control works such as the ongoing ones at Anua, IBB Avenue and other projects collaborated by NEWMAP and the World Bank as a means of providing permanent solution to the menace of flooding in the state.

“Consequently, the deputy governor has warned all residents of the looming danger of taking up residency around the ravines as well as building along flood channels, especially in low-lying areas.

“All residents of the state are therefore advised to adhere strictly to all necessary safety instructions and report any adverse environmental incident to his office or the nearest Local Government Authority.” The press release said