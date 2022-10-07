The Enugu Government has deployed strategies to minimise the impact of flood on people and also track movement of flood waters in some communities in the State.

This is contained in a statement by the Executive Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Nkechi Eneh,

Eneh assured residents of the state, especially those in the affected areas that the state government had mapped out strategies and mechanisms to completely remove impact of the flood on the people.

She stated that the release of water from the Ladgo Dam by the Cameroonian authorities during the peak of the recent downpours had caused flooding in some parts of Nigeria, including some communities in the state.

“The state government, he said, was sympathizing with some communities in Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area affected by the incident.

Eneh, however, said that the state government was following the unfortunate development “very closely with a view to mitigating or minimizing the impact of this flooding.”

She reassured the victims and indeed all communities in Enugu State that the Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi-led administration was poised to tackle the issue conclusively.

Eneh further stressed that the state government is focused on this challenge and will spare no effort in combating it.

”We will continue to deploy all necessary response mechanisms to ensure that this flooding is managed safely,” she said.

She reiterated that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration “remains resolute in its desire to continue to deliver good governance to the people.”

Eneh therefore, restated the SEMA’s earlier alerts to people living in flood prone areas to as a matter of urgency, evacuate to higher and safer grounds.

“They should desist from drinking or using flood water to avoid communicable diseases and prevent the outbreak of epidemics as well as stop stepping into flood water because of reptiles and sharp objects.

“The people should shun dumping of refuse or defecating inside drainages; avoid building or carrying out socio-economic activities along flood plains; and constantly clean drainages. (

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said the excess water released in Cameroon from the Lagdo dam will cause heavy flooding in 13 states.

Mustapha Ahmed, director-general of NEMA, said this at an emergency technical meeting held in Abuja on flooding in the country.

He also said among the states listed to experience flooding as a result of the dam opening are Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Niger, Nasarawa, Kebbi, Kogi, Edo, Delta, Anambra, Cross River, Rivers, and Bayelsa.

The NEMA DG also warned that between now and the end of October, the Kainji, Shiroro, and Jebba dams could overflow, with a situation that may be worsened owing to the release of water from Cameroon.

“Based on our communication with the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency, the Lagdo dam operators in the Republic of Cameroon commenced the release of excess water from the reservoir by Sept. 13,” he said.

“We are aware that the released water cascades down to Nigeria through River Benue and its tributaries, thereby inundating communities that have already been impacted by heavy precipitation. NAN)