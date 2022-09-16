From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Federal Government through Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) has advised thirteen (13) states to be on red alert against flooding.

Clement Onyeaso Nze, the Director General of NIHSA gave the advice through a press statement made available to newsmen on Friday, in Abuja.

He stated that the states to experience the flooding include the states and communities that are on the main course of rivers Niger and Benue Systems, namely: Kebbi, Niger, Adamawa, Taraba, Benue Nasarawa, Kogi, Edo, Delta, Anambra, Cross Rivers, Rivers and Bayelsa.

The DG added that the Lagdo Dam have commenced release of water, adding that it is responsible for increase of the volume of water in River Benue and other connected rivers.

“We want to inform the State Governors, general public and stakeholders alike that the situation at the country’s inland resenvoirs (Kainji.Jebba, and Shiroro) and the Lagdo dam, present a likelihood of river flooding between now and October ending: hence, the need to put in place adequate measures and enhanced preparedness to mitigate any eventual flooding, particularly, in all the states and communities that are on the main course of rivers Niger and Benue Systems, namely: Kebbi, Niger, Adamawa, Taraba, Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Edo, Delta, Anambra, Cross Rivers, Rivers and Bayelsa.

“We have been reliably informed by the Cameroonian Authorities that the management of Lagdo Dam commenced eguiared water releases from the Lagdo Reservoir from the morning of Tuesday, September 13, 2022, this will be a continuous process till the inflow into the Lagdo Reservoir recedes.

The water releases from Lagdo dam contributed to the increase in the volume of flow of River Benue and its tributaries (such as River Faro and Mayo Yelwa) which in turn contributed to the recent flooding in some parts of Wuroboki,Yolo, Jimeta, Numan and Madagali in Adamcwa State.