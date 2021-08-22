From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

As part of efforts to mitigate the occurrence of flood disasters predicted by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) for this year, the Federal Government disclosed it has put its response agencies on red alert in flood-prone areas of Ekiti State to forestall disaster.

The response agencies include the Federal and State Fire Services, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ekiti State Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources and the Ekiti State Environmental Protection Agency among others.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Hon. Akin Omole, who made this known in a statement at the weekend, also revealed that the state government has purchased and deployed two amphibious excavators for flood control, dredging of selected rivers and streams, as well as the widening of canals for free flow of water.

It warned residents against dumping of refuse in water channels to allow free flow of water.

The statement, entitled ‘Ekiti on Flood Red Alert’ reads: