Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Federal Government has promised to provide early maturing seeds to farmers as part of measure to avert food crisis due to flooding which has affected many farms land.

Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono confirmed this during his visit to Emir of Argungu, Alhaji Samaila Muhammdu Mera in his palace .

He disclosed that, the federal government would provide early maturing seeds of rice , maize and other food crops, to reduce the impact of the disasters on food security and the colossal losses to the farmers ,” the Minister, added.

Nanono was accompanied by Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and top Government officials from federal and state government.

Nanono also said that, he was in the state on the directives of the president , to commiserate with the govenrment and people of the state, especially the victims .

According to him, President Buhari has also mandated him to holistically assess the extent of damage caused by the flood disasters

He added: ” This is with the view to ascertaining the extent of damages to farmlands ,livestock, houses and other infrastructure.

” We will also go back to Abuja, compile our report and submit same the report .

” In Sha Allahu, the Federal Government will come to the aid of the victims, including those who have lost their livestock .”

Nanono appealed to the farmers not to be dissuaded and discouraged, just as he called on them to accept the disasters as inevitable acts of the Almighty Allah.

Responding, the Emir of Argungu, Alhaii Samaila Mera, lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for showing concerns to the plight of the flood victims in the state.

The Emir also commended Gov Atiku Bagudu for showing deep concerns to the victims, as well as unrelenting commitment to offer immediate assistance to them .

He also lauded the Governor for his efforts to ensure that, the flood disasters do not result in the skyrocketting of the prices of food items , occasioned by the submerging of farmlands in the state .

Mera however said,” As Muslims , we have faithfully accepted the disasters as inevitable acts of the Almighty Allah.”