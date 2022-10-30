From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

A Humanitarian group, the Chris Igbokwe Foundation (CIF), has lamented that government has not done enough to cushion the effect of victims affected by the ravaging flood that swept in some parts of the country.

The foundation has accordingly call on well meaning Nigerians and multi national companies to provide reliefs materials to victims of the flood.

President of the Foundation, Chief Chris Igbokwe, who spoke in Abuja, expressed worry that many citizens, especially in Kogi, Anambra and Bayelsa states, have not only lost their property and means of livelihood but are presently displaced from their homes.

While sympathizing with the flood victims, Igbokwe announced that the Foundation has approved the disbursement of relief materials to some affected states including Kogi, Bayelsa and Anambra states.

Chief Igbokwe, who expressed the need for lasting measures to be put in place to forestall future occurrences, appealed to prominent Nigerians to extend helping hands to flood victims as a way of alleviating their plight.

“It is worrisome that the government has not done enough to assist flood victims in the face of many demanding challenges. “We, therefore, call on corporate bodies, multinational companies like Coca Cola, Cadbury, Patterson Zochonis (PZ), Julius Berger, etc to help in providing relief materials to flood victims”, the CIF President added, disclosing that his Foundation has approved the disbursement of relief materials to some of the states ravaged by flood.

“I have directed the administration department to make official communication with some state governments preparatory to distribution of the relief items to flood victims.

“We are in touch with State governments on the way out of the recent flooding in some parts of the country. We are brothers, we are one.

“It is one of our principles to give back to the public.

“We are starting the distribution of relief materials with Kogi and Anambra states” Igbokwe hinted.

Igbokwe made the appeal while giving out monetary assistance to some persons as part of the foundation’s empowerment programme.

Speaking at the event, the President of CIF, said the empowerment programme was aimed at assisting the needy.

“We are empowering them financially for them to go back to their normal businesses.

“We are into humanitarian services, by saving lives. We are not doing the charity works because we have money but because we are in partnership with God” Igbokwe said.

So far, the CIF President said the foundation is training about 395 people on skill acquisitions, in addition to taking care of sick persons, less privileged, etc.

In 2022, he said the CIF empowered over 200 person’s in various field s of human endeavor.

Some of the recipients of the foundation’s cash assistance include Ifeanyi Okafor, George Onoja and Sam Chidi.