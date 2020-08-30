Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and the National President of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) , Alhaji Aminu Goronyo have expressed shocks over destructions of Rice farm and properties in the state by flood.

The Governor, and RIFAN President visited the flood ravaged areas in the state, to assess the situation accompanied by officials of the State Emergency Management Agency ( SEMA), led by its Chairman, Alhaji Sani Dododo.

They visited Augie, Argungu and Arewa local government communities, to asses rice farmlands, roads and bridges affected by the flood.

Other areas visited by Governor Bagudu had including ; Birnin Tudu, Tiggi, Shaharma and Agoda communities in Augie local government, and Matan Fada, Bakin Gada, Zanginawa and Yeldu in Argungu local government.

Speaking to Journalists at Bakin Gada, in Argungu local government shortly after inspecting rice farmlands submerged by the floods, Bagudu flanked by the National President of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) , Alhaji Aminu Goronyo, expressed utmost shock over the incident, describing it as regrettable.

‘ Things like this happen, we are not unique in the world , it is regrettable. We have seen in the hurricane laura and other hurricanes similar and other worst problems.”

The governor expressed optimism that Nigeria, which according to him, had witnessed similar disasters before , would surmount the problem.

He assured the farmers that, the federal government with its institutions like the CBN and other organisations, would respond to the problem effectively.

He said: ” We are responding to disasters and supporting each other, and i believe the Federal Government f Nigeria, the CBN and other associations will respond to this effectively and timely too.”

While thanking the CBN and RIFAN for their concern over the flood situation in Kebbi, Bagudu equally appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari’s leadership derive to making Nigeria self sufficient in food production.

He annonced that, the President would soon summon a meeting of the National Food Security Council and the problem of flood disasters, among others, would be discussed.

The governor who also inspected various roads and bridges damaged by the floods in the local governments he visited, promised to repair the damaged bridge, the governor expressed readiness of his government to repair the bridge.

The National President of RIFAN , Alhaji Aminu Goronyo, while commenting on the situation, said he led the North West State Chapters to Kebbi State, to physically see for themselves the devastating effect of the flood to rice farms.

Goronyo described the effects of the flood on rice farms as devastating stressed that it beyond redemption for now.

” I can say that the devastating effect of the flood to farms is beyond comment. I don’t think in the most recent time, this kind of flood has happened to this level, the only thing i can say is that, the Almighty God is in control.

” Everything that we have seen is from God and we must thank Him and i know He can replace whatever we lost, with what we can even imagine. “

Goronyo assured the farmers that, the CBN had sent in its officials from the Development Finance Department, to come to Kebbi and assess the situation, for immefiate action.

The CBN governor, according to him, had directed RIFAN to mobilise one million farmers that can quickly produce five million metric tonnes for the dry season commencing in November , 2020, for support.

At Sabon Gari community, Birnin Tudu, Magaji Amadu, the village Head of the area complained to the governor how the flood submerged their rice farmlands.

He said that, the flood was a culmination of both the continious intensive rains being witnessed now, as well as the water released from the dam.

An elderly farmer, Alhaji Aliyu Soda, while appealing for assistance from the government, said that, for over 11 years, they have never seen a flood disaster as devastating as this one.

He made a passionate appeal to the government to assist them with farming inputs such as assorted seeds and fertilizers, among others.

Alhaji Sani Dododo, the Chairman of SEMA, told the Governor that, apart from the efforts of the agency in the relocation of the victims, relief materials were donated to them .

He said, the items distributed includes; 20 bags of rice,10 bags millet, 10 bags of guinea corn, 5 bags salt, 30 cartons of macaroni,5 cartons of tomatoes,50 bundles of Shadda, 50 bundles of atampa and 7 jerricans of groundnut oil.

Others were 5 cooking pots, 100 plastic kettles,100 plastic buckets,100 plastic cups, 100 platic plates, 100 mosqutoe nets, 5 cartons of bathing soaps, 100 plastic mats,100 blankets and truckload of firewood.