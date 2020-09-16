Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and Speaker,Kebbi State House of Assembly have visited camps and villages of the victims displaced by flood in Dandi and Koko Besse Local Governments.

They were accompanied by Alhaji Garba Salihu Dila, the Chairman of Dandi Local Government, the District of Head of Kamba, Sarkin Shiko, Alhaji Muhamud Zarumai, Alhaji Ibrahim Bawa Kamba, Chairman Contributory Pension Board and other top government officials.

Alhaji Rabiu Hakimi, the Village Head of Tungar Rahi, who spoke on behalf of the farmers begged for the deferment of the payment of Anchor Borrowers loan to 2021.

According to him, ” We are begging the governor to intervene, so that, the Anchor Borrowers Programe loans we collected, be suspended until next year.

” This is in view of the huge losses that we have incurred of our crops and even houses, due to the rampaging floods”, he solicited.

In his reaction, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, while commiserating with the farmers, assured them of his intervention on their request for the extension of the loans repayment.

” I will talk to the authorities concerned and see what can be done , this is because of the situation you are facing.”

He also assured them of the state government’s assistance in providing improved seeds and other agricultural inputs required by the farmers, to enable them go back to their farms as soon as the flood waters receded.

One of the flood victims, Fatima Yar – Ambursa told the governor how they lost all their belongings to the floods and requested for an urgent government’s support.

Earlier, the Speaker of the state Assembly, Rt Hon Ismail AbdulMumin Kamba, appreciated the tremendous concern demonstrated by the Governor and his efforts to alleviate victim’s suffering.

Chairman of Dandi Local Government Area, Alhaji Garba Salihu Dila, said that over seven villages in the area had been displaced by the flood,stressed that already, the local government has started providing some relief assistance to the victims.