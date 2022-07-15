From Paul Orude, Bauchi

Activities of the Upper Sharia Court 1, 2 and 3 in Bauchi were temporarily halted as water flooded the premises, following a downpour on Friday afternoon.

Official documents and office furniture and the entire building risk being wrecked as the development created fears and anxiety.

Court officials and visitors were left stranded and some had to wade through the huge water to find their way out of the premises to attend Jummat prayer.

Officials of the Nigeria Red Cross were seen rendering assistance as the large body of water, which covered the major road prevented motorists from using the road.

Some residents in the area pleaded with the relevant authority do urgently do something about the drainage in the area to prevent flooding that could lead to more havoc as the raining season is entering its peak.

Officials of the Nigeria Red Cross were seen rendering assistance as the large body of water, which covered the major road prevented motorists from using the road.

Some residents in the area pleaded with the relevant authority do urgently do something about the drainage in the area to prevent flooding that could lead to more havoc as the raining season is entering its peak.

A staff who pleaded anonymity lamented that the flood has become a yearly affair.

He blamed it on the narrow drainage that runs from the Multi Purpose and State Low-cost Housing

“The Government can address it once and for all to avoid the pains we go through on yearly basis,” he said