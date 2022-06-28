From John Adams, Minna

Worried by the perennial flood deserter affecting riverine communities across the six states of the Hydro Power Producing Area Development Commission (HYPPADEC), the commission in partnership with a private developer, the New Approach have concluded plans to build resettlement homes for flood pruned communities across the six states.

The private developers, New Approach in its Programme called “Rescue Village” will see to the construction of a modern settlement for these communities across the six states of Niger, Kogi, Kebbi, Benue, Kwara and Plateau which constitute HYPPADEC.

Managing Director of the Commission, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa who disclosed this in Minna on Tuesday during a press briefing on the activities of the commission, said the Development partner, New Approach will Flagg off the programme with the construction of two Rescue Villages in each of the six states as a pilot scheme, stressing that the partnership will see to the establishment of more Rescue Villages in the 1,801 communities in the six HYPPADEC states.

Already, he disclosed that the commission has constructed a total of 90 housing units, 60 in Muragi and 30 in Ketso communities in Mokwa local government area of Niger state to ease the suffering of the people who were displaced by flood deserter last year.

According to him, the aim of the partnership is to provide temporary place for flood victims and other Internal Displaced Persons (IDPs) who are constantly being affected by the annual flooding and Banditry.

He disclosed further that the Rescue Village scheme would be lunched in Shiroro local government of Niger state on Thursday, adding that Shiroro local government is one the local government areas that has suffered flood deserter and bandits attacks in recent time with over 20, 000 people displaced from their home with no shelters.

He pointed out that the Rescue Villages will serve as second home for the affected people in the event of flood or bandits attacks, and will be equipped with all the necessary social amenities, including portable water, hospital, schools among others things

The Managing Director then commended the New Approach for the initiative which he described as first of its kind in the country, adding that it will go along way reducing the sufferings of the people.