From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Respite will soon come the way of people living in flood prone communities in Benue State following the commencement of a four-day training of 74 enumerators to carry out NEEDS assessment of the affected areas for immediate intervention.

The training exercise which commenced on Tuesday this week in Makurdi, the state capital was put together by the Federal Government through the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission, HYPPADEC.

According to the Director, Engineering and Technical Services of the Commission, Dr. Tertsegha Ipilakyaa who spoke at the event, the enumerators will on Friday this week, after the training, be sent to the affected communities.

The main job of these trained enumerators, Ipilakyaa said, is to identify the communities in dire need of intervention projects through data gathering.

He therefore appealed to the enumerators to take the exercise seriously and be meticulous in gathering accurate data for the project, even as he stressed that they would be monitored on daily basis to achieve the desired results.

On their parts, two resource persons, Kingsley Abana and Abdulhameed Abubakar who spoke during the training emphasized the use of android enabled mobile phones to gather data.

Some of the trainees including Peter Tsuwe and Blessing Raphael thanked the federal government for the opportunity given them even as they assured of their commitment to duty to ensure the success of the project.

