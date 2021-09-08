Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed the commencement of redevelopment work in A-Line, C-Line and Medical Line in Ariaria International Market, Aba from today.

The redevelopment work, which will ensure reconstruction of internal roads, new drains for proper storm water channeling and new ultra-modern shops with car parks, police and fire service posts in the first phase, will also include works on A-Line and associated lock up shops, C-Line, Surgical Line up to Enyimba gate, kitchen utensils shops and Medical Line. This is expected to be concluded with minimal disruptions to trading activities at the other lines.

The governor further directs that all existing allottees affected by the redevelopment work must be returned to their shops as a matter of utmost priority before new off takers are considered.

A statement by Commissioner for Information said in light of the above, Governor Ikpeazu has approved the setting up of a project implementation and monitoring committee with the following members: Chief John Okiyi Kalu (Chairman); Michael Egwu, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Trade & Investment; Mr Obi Collins (aka O Collins); Mr Emma Ohia (aka Emma Italo); Mr Johnson Agwata; Elder Emeka Igara; Mr Obichukwu Daniel; Aba Area Commander, Nigeria Police Force; Representative of Department of State Services; Representatives of relevant LGAs (Aba North & Osisioma); Traditional Ruler and youth leader of Ariaria community; Representative of Christian Association of Nigeria, Abia Chapter; Mr Ugochukwu Alaribe; Comrade Nelson Nnanna Nwafor; Hon. Okey Ogbonna; Mr Johnson Peter and Representatives of Ministries of Works, and Lands.

Others are Prince Okpanku Paul; Mr Alozie Ihmabulaotu; Hon Sopuruchi Bekee; and Mr Jesse Ukachukwu

The statement said as further directed by the governor, the list of existing allottees in the affected lines will be published “for verification with the concerned allottees expected to review the list and report any omission or other errors therefrom to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Trade and Investment or the undersigned for necessary correction.”

It said all those “affected in this phase of the work are expected to remove their wares latest by close of business on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, to enable work commence in earnest and conclude before the end of the first week of December 2021.”

