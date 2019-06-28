Nigerians who are interested in buying houses/land or renting one in Lekki axis have been advised to do so now that rainy season is at its peak. The advice was coming on the heels of flood entering VIP homes in the area making the house hold to bail water each time there is rain.

Preliminary findings of a research project on urban resilience to climatic induced flooding in Lekki, particularly suggest that the incidence of flooding is likely to increase in the face of poor solid waste management, poor drainage system, inconsistent spatial planning and lack of data and human attitudes.

According to Chinweoke Okehi, an independent agent, the findings further indicate that flood risks are now undermining regional planning models due to cross border effects. He said that to effectively deal with the situation, one will require measures including joint and inter municipal and district planning to ensure that de- velopment activities in one municipality or district does not create or transfer the flood hazard to neighbours. “Another measure proposed is the development of a cross sector driven integrated flood management strat- egy targeting relevant issues including solid waste as it relates to floods and its management.

“Many of the residents in these areas, who are arguably millionaires, were stranded in their homes while others had to flee their houses to hotels and friends’ homes on the Mainland on Tuesday after the flood entered their homes destroying property. “Commuters were also stranded at bus stops across the state following the downpour that lasted for several hours, with gridlock witnessed in several areas. Some of the commuters paid the sum of N1,000 to touts who were willing to carry them on their backs across the flood, while some brave ones swam in the flood to their destinations. One resident of the area who identified himself as Abdulrahman, advised the Lagos State Government to declare a state of emergency on the incessant flooding in the state.