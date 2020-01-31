Moshood Adebayo

Isheri Estate residents in Lagos and Ogun states have called on the governments to do proper waterways of the community as well as provide basic infrastructure in the area

In a statement by representative of the residents, who is also the Chairman of Riverview Estate Residents and Stakeholders Association, Abayomi Akinde, the residents lamented that both governments erred in allocating lands without considering how water could be channelled in the community.

Pioneer managing director of Ogun Osun River Basin Development Authority, the late Lekan Are, had last month disclosed that both Lagos and Ogun states exploited the vast area termed ’flood plains’ for their economic advantage to the detriment of the subscribers.

He was of the opinion that land should not have been allocated, adding that the dam had been releasing water since 1983 without complaint from people about flooding.

Are’s position was faulted by the residents who said his submission was myopic.

The residents said people were not complaining of flooding in the past because the flood occurred less frequently before the construction of the Oyan Dam, adding that there were historical facts that the dam whose function included flood control had contributed significantly to flooding over the years due to its poor management.

‘’As it stands today, neither Lagos nor Ogun state could ever muster the resources needed to resettle the people who have built houses in this area, it is cheaper to solve the flooding issue than to contemplate the other options,’’ they said.

The community said any suggestion that people should give up their houses was in bad taste and sign of lack of compassion for people who innocently bought into government schemes, invested their savings to build a home without knowing the danger.

Besides, the residents said such suggestion would strengthen the hands of the people managing the dam to continue their irresponsible behaviour.

The residents urged the current management of the dam to release water for processing when needed and stop flooding the environment with water during raining season as was the case in recent past.