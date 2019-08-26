Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State government has warned communities living around Tiga Dam, Challawa Dam and Hadeja Rivers to take precautionary measures against possible flooding due to high rainfall being recorded in the affected areas.

Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji gave the warning in a correspondence sent to the Ministry of Information and Culture.

Alhaji said that the year’s rainy season has resulted in daily inflow to Tiga Dam, Challawa Goje Dam and Hadeja Barrage, adding that it has become necessary to alert residents of affected communities as the increasing water levels in the rivers could result in major flooding that may lead to loss of lives and destruction of property.

He, therefore, advised residents to be vigilant and move away from all areas known to be prone to flooding.

Meanwhile, three children have drowned in the Saidawa area of Danbatta Local Government.

Information Officer of the Local Government Area, Nura Umar told reporters that a boy and two girls died as a result of flooding that accompanied the heavy rain of last Wednesday.