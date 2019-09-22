Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

THE Kebbi State Government has disclosed that it has budgeted over N1.5bn to address any emergency that might arise from imminent flooding as the state is placed on red alert.

Chairman of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Alhaji Sani Dododo, who stated this while briefing journalists in Birnin Kebbi on the preparedness of the state over the imminent flooding alert by the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), said the state had engaged traditional rulers, security agencies, religious leaders and other community leaders to talk to communities on the river banks areas of the state for people to be evaluated from the areas. He said the state government had also set aside over N1.5bn to contend with any disaster that might occur from flooding