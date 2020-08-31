Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin-Kebbi

The Kebbi State Governor, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu for a second day on visitation to towns and villages affected by flood, visited Suru, Bunza, Kalgo and Birnin Kebbi local government areas to ascertain the level of damaged.

Governor Bagudu who visited the areas, was accompanied by the Chairmen of the affected of Local Governments.

A rice farmer, Suleiman Bashir in Makera farm land, who stood helplessly and watched his rice farmland submerged in water begged the state and federal government to come to their aid to reduce their suffering.

According to him, ” I don’t know even what to do, I have two large rice farms completely submerged by the flood.

We are begging the state and federal governments to assist us , I am sure God will not let our prayers go in vain”.

Governor Bagudu who assured the farmers government prompt intervention, said: ” things like this happen, we are not unique in the world , it is regrettable. We have seen in the hurricane laura and other hurricanes similar and other worst problems.

” We are responding to disasters and supporting each other, and i believe the Federal Government of Nigeria, the CBN and other associations will respond to this effectively and timely too.”

Earlier , Governor Bagudu made a stop over at Government Girls Secondary School, Bunza and Command Science Secondary Girls School, Goru in Birnin Kebbi local Government area to see the ongoing construction of building infrastructure in the schools.

At GGSS Bunza , Governor Bagudu inspected a building damaged by the rainstorm in the school and advised the final year students to remain focussed, read their books and also pray for their parents.

He also demanded to know from the students if they were being well fed which they all acknowledged in a large voice.

The Principal of the school, Hajiya Kulu Yusuf expressed gratitude to the governor for the visit.