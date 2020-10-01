

Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Chairman of Kalgo Local Government Area of Kebbi State, Alhaji Shamsu Umar- Faruk has distributed cash assistance to 156 persons, whose houses were completely destroyed by flood in the area.

Umar- Faruk, while distributing the cash to the victims at Badariya village on Thursday, said that the gesture was to alleviate the sufferings of the victims in the area, who were worse hit by the disaster.

He explained that, over 156 houses were completely destroyed by the flood in Kalgo town, Kirishi and Badariya communities in the area.

According to him, “what happened to you was just an act from God; but it is our responsibility to ensure that we assist you to cushion the effect of some of the challenges you are facing with as a result of the flood.

“This doesn’t mean we are compensating you; only God can compensate you. We also urge people living along the river banks to evacuate to upland or government structures that have been provided for them,’’ he said.

Faruk explained that 60 victims would benefit from the cash assistance in Badariya area while the remaining 96 would benefit in Kalgo and Kirishi communities.

” Each victim will get N14, 000 in those worst hit communities, whose houses were completely destroyed by the flood, and they need emergency assistance, ” he said.

The Coucil who sympathised with the victims, commended Senator Adamu Aliero, Alhaji Abubakar Malami, and Alhaji Muhammad Bello, who donated N1.5 million, N1 million and N250,000 to the victims respectively as well as GovernorbAtiku Bagudu for his assistance.