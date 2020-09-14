Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

The Forum of Special Advisers in Kebbi State has commiserated with the government and people of the state, on the recent devastating flood disasters recorded across the 21 local governments in the state.

The Forum, under the able leadership of Major(rtd) Garba Rabiu Kamba who also Special Adviser to the Governor of security urged the victims to be patience as governments are working hard to sort out how to alleviate their lost.

According to the statement made available to newsmen by Special Adviser to Governor on Media,Mallam Yahaya Sarki, who is also PRO of the forum, stated that, ” the Forum wishes to commiserate with the entire farmers of Kebbi state, especially victims of the floods whose livelihood had been affected by the devastating floods.

” The forum also sympathises with the residents of the various communities that had been displaced by the floods.

“The forum also prayed to the Almighty Allah to adequately compensate all the affected farmers across the state”.

In the same vein, the forum also expressed its deepest concern about the damages caused by the floods to government infrastructure, such as roads, bridges, schools, hospitals and dispensaries, among others.

They also noted the untiring efforts of Governor Abubakar Atiku in alleviating the hardship caused by the disasters to the flood victims and extolled the sterling contributions of Governor towards bolstering food security in the country.

” It further appreciated the concern shown by President Muhammdu Buhari, by sending a high powered delegation, led by the Minister of Agriculture, Alhaji Sabo Nanono to commiserate, as well as urgently assess the situation.

“This is with a view to assisting Kebbi farmers with the necessary relief assistance. The forum also appealed to the Federal Government to quickly come to the aid of the flood victims who are largely farmers.

“This, the forum averred, was in view of the vintage position of Kebbi State as the hub of rice production in Nigeria”.