A tragic incident occurred in Uromi, Edo state as a 13-year-old pupil identified as Egbadon Overcome was killed by flood on her way to school.

Late Overcome was a primary 3 pupil of Idumu Ague Primary School in Uromi, Esan North East Local Government Area of Edo State.

She was said to have been swept away by the flood after a heavy downpour.

Witnesses said the area was flooded during the rain, adding that the flood water must have been diverted to the area due to the construction of the new Agbor road.

Her body was removed by officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps.

Dr. Oviawe who described the death as unfortunate said the state government would unravel the circumstances that led to the pupil’s death and prevent future reoccurrence.

