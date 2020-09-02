Paul Orude, Bauchi

Flood occasioned by a downpour that lasted almost 14 hours between Sunday evening and Monday has killed three persons at Adamami village in Shira Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

The flood also destroyed about 200 houses, washed away 3,000 hectares of farmland and completely submerged the whole village leaving villagers stranded.

Some residents said they could not sleep all through the night before they were eventually sacked from their abodes by the flood

They told journalists that the men in the village spent several hours rescuing women, children and those trapped in collapsed houses as emergency rescue from authorities was elusive.

A resident, Aminu Bala, who spoke to newsmen yesterday by telephone, said the flood destroyed almost 85 percent of houses in the village, most of which were mud.

He said many farmlands belonging to the villages were washed away.

He expressed concerned over what he termed the state government’s nonchalant attitude to the plight of Adamami people and surrounding communities.

He recalled that they have been experiencing flooding for almost two weeks before the calamity and called on government to come to their aid to alleviate their plight.

He further appealed to Nigerians to keep the villagers in prayers for divine interventions, adding that kindhearted people should come forward to assist them in whatever ways they could to put an end to the sufferings.