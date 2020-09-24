Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A nine-years-old boy whose name could not be ascertained was reportedly drowned in a drainage located within the Ama Ogbonna Market, Over Rail, Aba North Local Government Area of Abia State.

The incident occurred during a torrential rain that saw most parts of the commercial city being flooded.

It was gathered that the incident occurred when the boy came out from his father’s compound to buy something during the rain . The victim fell into the gutter and he was swept away by the flood.

A witness , John Okorie ,said that all efforts made to rescue the teenager was unsuccessful, not even when a ladder was brought and divers went inside the gutter but they could not rescue the boy.

“It was unfortunate that during the process of getting out the slippers of a customer that fell into the gutter the body of the boy was discovered. The boy’s father was contacted and he collected the remains for the burial”.