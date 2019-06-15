Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The heavy downpour of Thursday resulted in a tragedy that claimed two lives in Asaba, Delta State capital, as residents around the popular Redeemed junction along Okpanam Road, Asaba, woke on Friday morning to a shocking discovery of the corpse of a 10-year-old girl swept away by flood the previous day.

The victim, caught in the downpour at Okpanam town, was dragged by the torrent through the storm drainage under construction on the dualised Okpanam-Asaba road and her dismembered body deposited at the Redeemed Junction where it was discovered the next morning. Sympathisers had wailed at the gory sight of her mangled body. The force of the deluge also overpowered the second victim, who reportedly fell into a ditch at Akpu Junction, opposite the Legislative Quarters along Okpanam road. Though rescued, the middle-aged man, simply identified as Hassan, died shortly afterwards.

Meanwhile, residents of the capital city and its environs are now counting their losses following the downpour and the resulting heavy flooding which destroyed properties and rendered several others homeless.