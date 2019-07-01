Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A ravaging flood has killed a 45-year-old man, Mr. Nnaemeka Okoli from Umuchu community in Aguata Local Government Area, Anambra State.

The people of the community woke up to behold the corpse of the deceased, who drowned in a flood at the boundary between Osete and Ugwuakwu villages in Umuchu community.

A source said the deceased, who was a trader at Nkwo Market, Umuchu, had on the fateful day, at about 7pm, shut his shop as it was raining heavily and left for his house. Midway, he fell into a deep drainage and drowned. He said his whereabouts was not known by his family until the following morning, when a search party recovered his corpse.

The state Chairman of the Civil Liberties Organisation, (CLO), Vincent Ezekwueme attributed his untimely death to the rehabilitation of Umuchu Road by the state government, alleging that the drainage system was not properly channeled by the construction firm.