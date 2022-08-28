From Gyang Bere, Jos

Ravaging flood has killed four persons, including Evangelist Daniel Goma and his wife at Nyelleng and Gwabi communities of Pankshin Local Government Areas of Plateau State.

Sunday Sun gathered that the flood, which inflicted injuries on many others occurred as a result of a downpour that lasted between Monday, August 22 and Wednesday, August 24.

The flood also washed away the only bridge linking communities in the area.

The victims were said to have been killed by the flood when they were making effort to cross over a river linking the neighbouring communities.

A pregnant woman, Nendirmwa Kamshinen, who survived the ravaging flood said that she escaped through the mercy of God.

“I survived this flood by the grace of God, I had to battle with the water, which I didn’t know was deep and heavy, but I thank God that I was able to hold on to a tree inside the river and that was how I survived. It is unfortunate that some of my people were killed by the flood,” she cried.

The Chairman of Pankshin Local Government Area, Hon. Audu Kak’mena, who visited the communities shed tears over the demise of the victims.

He lamented that a pastor and his wife were among the dead and cautioned the villagers to always be conscious of their movement, particularly when it rains.

Hon. Kak’mena, while sympathizing with the victims and the community, said that the government would assess the level of damage by the flood for swift intervention.

He called on the state and National Emergency Management Agency for intervention to help address the plight of the people.

The son of the deceased pastor, Jonathan Daniel, thanked the chairman for the condolence visit, expressing grievance on how the flood killed his father and mother.